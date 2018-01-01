Kids'

903 Items

Sort By



(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,699.95
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 270

Younger Kids' Shoe

R 1,399.95 Sold Out
2 Colours


(17)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,299.95
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Younger Kids' Shoe

R 999.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

R 1,299.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Younger/Older Kids' Running Shoe

R 1,299.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

R 349.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 EZ

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,299.95
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Running Top

R 549.95
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

R 339.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,199.95
11 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,399.95
1 Colour

KIDS' PRODUCTS

Get the gear you need for on and off the field with Nike kids’ products. Find the latest styles of shoes for boys and girls, and gear up with accessories including backpacks and bags for boys and girls. Nike kids’ products also include tees, shorts, hoodies and more in a wide range of kids’ sizes.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>