KIDS' JORDAN

26 Items

Sort By

★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,799.95
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Kids' Shoe

R 1,799.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan Future

Boys' Shoe

R 1,599.95 R 1,279.97
2 Colours

Jordan Max Aura

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,399.95
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,199.95
4 Colours

Jordan Max Aura

Younger Kids' Shoe

R 999.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

R 799.95
2 Colours

Air Jordan Future

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,399.95
1 Colour

Jordan Courtside 23

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,199.95
2 Colours

Jordan Courtside 23

Younger Kids' Shoe

R 849.95
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Air Jordan 12 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

R 1,799.95 Sold Out
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Baby and Toddler Football Kit

R 749.95
1 Colour

KIDS' JORDAN

It’s never too early to take flight with the kids’ Jordan collection of shoes, clothing and gear. Find the widest selection of kids’ new and retro Jordan shoes to go with kids’ Jordan tops and Jordan shorts and create complete Jordan ensembles that will turn heads. Shop Jordan for men, women, boys and girls and be sure to check out Jordan lifestyle products for an assortment of off-court styles.

 

Customize a pair of basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>