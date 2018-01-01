Clothing

2781 Items

Sort By



(65)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

R 1,299.95
8 Colours


(33)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

R 1,149.95
8 Colours

+ More



(36)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

R 1,399.95
4 Colours


(21)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers

R 1,099.95
2 Colours


(8)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

R 1,199.95
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

R 949.95
5 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

R 1,649.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

R 899.95
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

R 399.95
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 449.95
7 Colours

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

R 1,449.95
1 Colour

Nike ACG

Men's Jacket

R 1,749.95
2 Colours

NIKE CLOTHING

Nike clothing includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout. Explore Nike clothing to find shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, hoodies and more in popular styles for the season.

 

Shop the entire selection >>