Skate Clothing

10 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike SB

Men's Long-Sleeve Skateboarding T-Shirt

919.000đ

Nike SB

Men's Long-Sleeve Skateboarding T-Shirt

919.000đ

Nike SB Dri-FIT

Men's Polo

1.339.000đ

Nike SB

Men's T-Shirt

649.000đ

Nike SB Logo

Men's T-Shirt

669.000đ

Nike SB x Anti-Hero Dri-FIT

Men's Skateboarding Top

1.249.000đ

Nike SB Logo

Men's T-Shirt

669.000đ

Nike SB Logo

Men's T-Shirt

669.000đ

Nike SB x Quartersnacks

Skateboarding Top

899.000đ

Nike SB Dry

Men's Shorts

990.000đ 788.000đ

SKATE CLOTHING

Nike Skateboarding. Respect the past, create the future. Nike SB is a balance of premium style and unmatched innovation. Complete your look with tops, shorts, jackets, hoodies and skate shoes. Shop skate clothing for men and kids.

 

Shop all skateboarding styles >>

 

 