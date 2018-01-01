$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Women's Yoga Clothing

86 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike

Women's Light Support Sports Bralette

$45 $39.97
1 Color


(4)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$45
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank Top

$25
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Long Sleeve Training Top

$55
2 Colors

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

$68
1 Color


(1)

Nike Power Legend

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

$85 $58.97
1 Color


(3)

Nike Indy Soft

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$35
4 Colors


(2)

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$40 $27.97
6 Colors


(1)

Nike Classic Logo

Women's Sports Bra

$40
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Pro Cropped

Women's Training Tank

$35
2 Colors


(6)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

$48
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Capris

$60
3 Colors

YOGA CLOTHES FOR WOMEN

 

Designed to enhance your practice, Nike’s yoga clothing for women is built for ultimate comfort and full range of motion for all types of yoga classes and exercises. No matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, Nike has the yoga essentials you need for your next session. Nike’s selection of yoga pants, leggings and shorts are constructed for a secure yet breathable fit, while women's yoga shirts and tank tops are built to move with your body and give you enhanced range of motion and coverage where you need it most. Choose from a variety of designs and build versatile yoga outfits that align with your unique style. Nail all of the yoga poses you’ve been practicing with yoga clothes for women, and take your practice to new heights. Gear up for your next class with yoga bras and accessories, and be sure to explore the entire Nike collection of women’s yoga products for additional clothing and gear options.

 

Explore Nike Women for style and fitness inspiration.