Women's Tennis Clothes & Apparel

33 Items

(1)

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Slam

Women's Tennis Tank

$70
3 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling

Women's Tennis Skirt

$75
3 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Dress

$100
2 Colors

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Slam

Women's Tennis Top

$80
3 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tank Top

$65
2 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Skirt

$65
2 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam

Women's Tennis Tank Top

$55
5 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

$65
7 Colors



(2)

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Tennis Dress

$70
5 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Team Pure

Women's Tennis Tank Top

$45
8 Colors



(1)

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Skirt

$55
5 Colors

NikeCourt Pure

Women's Half-Zip Tennis Top

$70
6 Colors

WOMEN'S TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with Nike women’s tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Shop the selection of women’s tennis apparel, including skirts, dresses and t-shirts. Complete your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>