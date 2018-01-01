Women's Running Clothing

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>running","pageCount":14,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":158,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"9a5dfefa-e4f9-4b27-9686-da11b7126c11","title":"","subtitle":"","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/qep9at52g964ty69zdrv/image.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"link","actionText":" ","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/us/en_us/pw/womens-run-division-collection/7ptZy5x","colorTheme":"dark","layout":"poster","position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12109440","12108224","12108264","12108378","12108484","12108381","12108411","12108362","11984248","11779990","11986670","11987659"],"name":"Women's Running Clothes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Women's Running Clothing
158 Items
WOMEN'S RUNNING CLOTHING
Nike women's running clothing includes the latest sports bras, shirts, shorts, tights, socks and more. Nike running styles feature sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, designed to help keep you dry, comfortable and focused on your run. You’ll also find insulated styles to help you stay warm in cool weather, and water-resistant outerwear for running in the rain. Nike women's running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans will help you get more from your run, whatever your goals. Shop running clothes for men and kids.