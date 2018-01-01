$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Training Soccer Clothing

24 Items

Sort By

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 3/4 Soccer Pants

$40
1 Color


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Women's Soccer Shorts

$25
3 Colors


(1)

Nike VaporKnit Strike Drill

Men's Long Sleeve Soccer Top

$100
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex Strike

Men's Soccer Pants

$85
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Soccer Top

$50
1 Color


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' Soccer Pants

$40
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Soccer Shorts

$35
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' Soccer Shorts

$20
1 Color


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Soccer Top

$25 $19.97
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' (Girls') Soccer Shorts

$20 $17.97
3 Colors

Nike Dry Academy

Women's Soccer Tank

$30 $26.97
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' (Girls') Soccer Pants

$40 $35.97
1 Color

SOCCER TRAINING CLOTHING

Get the edge you need to help you dominate the season with Nike Soccer training clothes. Lightweight fabric provides natural movement that wicks away sweat to help keep you dry and comfortable. Our Soccer training tops, shorts and pants make for the perfect outfit on both training and game days. Shop men's, women's, girls' and boys' soccer training clothing.

 

Shop the look of Nike Soccer Training>>