$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Tennis Apparel

74 Items

Sort By

Nike Classic Cross Back

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$40
2 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt

Women's Tennis Skirt

$55
5 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Men's Tennis Polo

$45
3 Colors


(4)

NikeCourt Flex

Men's 11" Tennis Shorts

$45
3 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Boys') Tennis Polo

$35
3 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Men's Short Sleeve Top

$40
3 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Power

Women's 5" Tennis Shorts

$50
2 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

$80
3 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Men's Slim Fit Tennis Polo

$60
3 Colors

NikeCourt

Men's T-Shirt

$30
1 Color

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Jacket

$120
3 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Skirt

$65
2 Colors

TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Built for optimum mobility, Nike tennis apparel keep you comfortable both on and off the court. Shop girls’, boys’, men’s and women’s tennis clothing like skirts & dresses, shorts, shirts and more. Finish your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>