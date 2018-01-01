Squad Soccer Clothing

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>squad","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:squad","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33838","facetValueName":"Squad","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33838","facetValueName":"Squad","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":35,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12038253","12133021","12038142","12038128","11954350","11954328","11954332","11947490","11954358","12056737","12038263","11936191"],"name":"Soccer Training Squad Collection. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33838","facetValueName":"Squad","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33838","facetValueName":"Squad","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SOCCER SQUAD COLLECTION
The Nike Soccer Squad Collection is designed with breathable Dri-FIT fabric to help keep you cool and dry during play. With ventilated lightweight fabric for optimal comfort, the Squad collection is the best training gear to stay cool on the pitch. Shop men's, women's, girls' and boys' or the Strike and Academy collection to find what you need.