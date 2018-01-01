$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Sportswear Clothing

438 Items

Sort By

Nike Sportswear

Men's Hoodie

$60
4 Colors

Nike Sportswear Americana

Men's T-Shirt

$25
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Men's T-Shirt

$25
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Men's Shorts

$65
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Shorts

$50
4 Colors

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Shorts

$50
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Women's Printed Jacket

$110
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Women's Printed Jacket

$90
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Camo Hoodie

$65
3 Colors


(2)

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Track Jacket

$70
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

$60
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

$55
2 Colors

SPORTSWEAR CLOTHING

Look as good off the court as on with Nike Sportswear clothing. This collection offers a variety of products from vests and jackets to sweatpants and shorts. Sportswear clothing is made with top-of-the-line technology, including Tech Fleece, Dri-FIT and more. Choose from a variety of styles for men, women and kids and complete your look with sportswear shoes.

 

 

Can't decide? A gift card always fits >>