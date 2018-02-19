{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>soccer clubs","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"gated:fan gear:soccer clubs","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12103730","12102281","12171921","12171917","12171920","12102282","12141084","12103773","12102288","12103737","12134606","12129966"],"name":"Europe Soccer Clubs. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Soccer Teams
40 Items
PROFESSIONAL SOCCER CLUBS
Support your favorite soccer club with Nike team jerseys, apparel and gear. Shop the latest looks from soccer clubs including PSG, FC Barcelona, Manchester City and more. Browse jerseys designed for men and women, built with Aeroswift technology so you can stay as light as possible during practice or on game day.