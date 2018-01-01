$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Soccer Clothing

292 Items

Sort By



(4)

2018 Nigeria Stadium Home

Men's Soccer Jersey

$90
1 Color

2018 Nigeria Stadium Home

Women's Soccer Jersey

$90 Sold Out
1 Color

2018 Nigeria Stadium Home

Big Kids' Soccer Jersey

$75 Sold Out
1 Color

Nigeria Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Soccer Top

$60
1 Color


(1)

Nigeria Tribute

Men's Jacket

$105
1 Color

Nigeria Tribute

Men's Joggers

$75
1 Color

2018 Nigeria Stadium Away

Men's Soccer Jersey

$90 Sold Out
1 Color

2018 Nigeria Stadium Away

Men's Soccer Shorts

$50
1 Color

Nigeria Squad

Men's T-Shirt

$30 Sold Out
1 Color

2018 Nigeria Stadium Home

Men's Soccer Shorts

$50
1 Color


(2)

2018 China Stadium Away

Men's Soccer Jersey

$90
1 Color

2018 U.S. Stadium Home

Men's Soccer Jersey

$90
1 Color