$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Custom Sock Dart Shoes

3 Items

Sort By

Clear
Customize

Nike Sock Dart iD

Women's Shoe

$100 $89.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Sock Dart iD

Men's Shoe

$100 $89.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Sock Dart iD

Shoe

$100 $89.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD