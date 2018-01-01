Custom Soccer Shoes

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customize with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customize with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12547237","12560792","12554716","12554737","12519263","12477179","12473834","12473813","12386623","12386651","12566928","12566942"],"name":"Custom Soccer Cleats & Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}