$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Custom Shoes

266 Items

Sort By

Clear
Customize

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Men's Running Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Women's Running Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Women's Running Shoe

$170
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Men's Running Shoe

$170
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Kyrie 4 iD

Basketball Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 Elite iD Nigeria

Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$290
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG iD Nigeria

Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$315
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

$170
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

$170
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

$170
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Blazer Low iD

Women's Shoe

$95
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Blazer Mid iD

Women's Shoe

$105
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD