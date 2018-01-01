{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>air max 90","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|collections:air max 90","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12493974","12483142","12519355","12483082"],"name":"Custom Air Max 90 Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32017","facetValueName":"Air Max 90","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
CUSTOM AIR MAX 90
Add your own personal touch to the flexibility and cushioning of Nike Air Max 90 with NIKEiD. Choose from a number of styles, colors and sizes available for men, women and kids. Personalize a classic Nike shoe that has withstood the test of time. Pair your custom sneakers with your favorite Nike apparel to create your own unique look. Browse other custom Air Max shoes including, Air Max 1, Air Max 95 and more.