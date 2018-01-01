$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Custom Air Max 90 Shoes

4 Items

Sort By

Clear
Customize

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Men's Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD

CUSTOM AIR MAX 90

Add your own personal touch to the flexibility and cushioning of Nike Air Max 90 with NIKEiD. Choose from a number of styles, colors and sizes available for men, women and kids. Personalize a classic Nike shoe that has withstood the test of time. Pair your custom sneakers with your favorite Nike apparel to create your own unique look. Browse other custom Air Max shoes including, Air Max 1, Air Max 95 and more.

 

Shop all NIKEiD Styles >>