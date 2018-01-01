$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Men's Training Soccer Clothing

11 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 3/4 Soccer Pants

$40
1 Color


(1)

Nike VaporKnit Strike Drill

Men's Long Sleeve Soccer Top

$100
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex Strike

Men's Soccer Pants

$85
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Soccer Top

$50
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Soccer Shorts

$35
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Soccer Top

$25 $19.97
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Soccer Pants

$70 $62.97
3 Colors


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Soccer Pants

$45 $39.97
1 Color

Nike Breathe Squad

Men's Short Sleeve Soccer Top

$40 $35.97
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short Sleeve Soccer Top

$30 $26.97
1 Color


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Soccer Shorts

$25 $19.97
3 Colors