$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Men's Tennis Clothing

38 Items

Sort By

Clear

NikeCourt Rafa Celebration

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafa

Men's Short Sleeve Tennis Top

$100
4 Colors

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" Tennis Shorts

$75
4 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Rafa

Men's Tennis Jacket

$150
3 Colors

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Rafa

Men's Tennis T-Shirt

$35
4 Colors

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

$90
3 Colors

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" Tennis Shorts

$90
5 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

$80
3 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 9" Tennis Shorts

$60
5 Colors

NikeCourt

Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top

$70
4 Colors


(8)

NikeCourt Challenger Crew

Men's Tennis Shirt

$50
5 Colors


(2)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT

Men's 9" Tennis Shorts

$45
6 Colors

MEN'S TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day. Nike men’s tennis clothes are built for ultimate mobility and comfort. Shop the selection of men’s tennis clothing like tennis shorts, shirts and pants. Finish your look with men’s tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>