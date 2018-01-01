Men's Jordan Clothing

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>jordan","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|gated:brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":145,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12186870","11932389","12180782","12186866","12170741","12138392","12137978","12137942","12181820","12127219","12180881","12186865"],"name":"Jordan Clothing for Men. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Get your closet right with men’s Jordan clothing items. Find the Jordan hoodies, shirts, pants and more that align with your style and personality. Then pair them with men’s Jordan shoes for a streamlined head-to-toe look. Whether you’re hitting the gym, the court or the street, stay up and fresh in men’s Jordan clothing. Shop clothing for boys and girls, and be sure to check out all Jordan products for the widest selection of shoes, apparel and accessories.
Men's Jordan Clothing
145 Items
MEN'S JORDAN CLOTHING
Get your closet right with men’s Jordan clothing items. Find the Jordan hoodies, shirts, pants and more that align with your style and personality. Then pair them with men’s Jordan shoes for a streamlined head-to-toe look. Whether you’re hitting the gym, the court or the street, stay up and fresh in men’s Jordan clothing. Shop clothing for boys and girls, and be sure to check out all Jordan products for the widest selection of shoes, apparel and accessories.