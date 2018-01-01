$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Men's Jordan Clothing

145 Items

Sort By

Clear

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot Mesh

Men's Jersey

$90
2 Colors


(3)

Jordan Rise

Men's Basketball Shorts

$35
5 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot Diamond

Men's Shorts

$80
2 Colors

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Jacket

$110
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Diamond

Men's Shorts

$75
5 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Wings Lite

Men's Pullover Hoodie

$80
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Wings Lite

Men's Fleece Shorts

$55
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear Jumpman

Men's Knit Shorts

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's Shorts

$75
2 Colors

MEN'S JORDAN CLOTHING

Get your closet right with men’s Jordan clothing items. Find the Jordan hoodies, shirts, pants and more that align with your style and personality. Then pair them with men’s Jordan shoes for a streamlined head-to-toe look. Whether you’re hitting the gym, the court or the street, stay up and fresh in men’s Jordan clothing. Shop clothing for boys and girls, and be sure to check out all Jordan products for the widest selection of shoes, apparel and accessories.

 

Stay up-to-date on the latest from the Jordan Brand.