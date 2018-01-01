{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>fit","pageCount":9,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|fit:extended sizing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fit","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":25,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11929069","11929068","11929071","11198185","11929225","11986357","11929224","11818819","11818821","11647536","11647537","11961441"],"name":"Men's Extended Sizes Clothing. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetName":"Fit","facetValueId":"31941","facetValueName":"Extended Sizing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Men's Extended Sizes Clothing
105 Items