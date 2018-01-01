$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

MEN’S
BASKETBALL
CLOTHING

Men's Basketball Clothing

Golden State Warriors Mantra

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35 Pre-Order
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Locker Room

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35 Pre-Order
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Parade

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35 Pre-Order
1 Color


(1)

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$110
4 Players Available

Kevin Durant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Jersey

$110
1 Player Available

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

$70
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Nike Therma Flex Showtime Finals

Men's NBA Pants

$110
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35 Sold Out
1 Color

Nike Breathe Elite

Men's Short Sleeve Basketball Top

$40
3 Colors

Nike Elite

Men's 9" Basketball Shorts

$45
6 Colors

Nike DNA

Men's 10" Basketball Shorts

$45
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Hyper Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

$60
3 Colors

MEN’S BASKETBALL CLOTHING

From tip-off to final bizzer, Nike men’s basketball clothing helps keep you dry, cool and comfortable with Dri-FIT fabric, designed to wick sweat away from your body. Complete your look with a pair of basketball shoes featuring innovative designs and technologies. Shop our women’s, boys’ and girls’ collections to find basketball shorts, shirts and more.

 

Customize your basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>