$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Lacrosse Clothing

90 Items

Sort By

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Lacrosse T-Shirt

$25
3 Colors


(110)

Nike Legend 2.0

Men's Training T-Shirt

$25
6 Colors

Nike Face-Off Stock

Men's Lacrosse Jersey

$40 $29.97
8 Colors


(10)

Nike Face-Off Stock

Men's Lacrosse Shorts

$35
3 Colors

Nike

Women's Training Tank

$30 $20.97
1 Color


(4)

Nike Dry

Women's Lacrosse Pinnie

$30
1 Color


(9)

Nike Face-Off Stock

Women's Lacrosse Shorts

$28 $19.97
3 Colors


(21)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Long Sleeve Training Top

$30
3 Colors


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

$30
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 6" Training Shorts

$25
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

$55 $45.97
1 Color


(1)

Nike Face-Off Stock

Women's Lacrosse Jersey

$32 $24.97
8 Colors

+ More