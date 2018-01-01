$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Kids' Products

1293 Items

Sort By

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$70
3 Colors

Nike. Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club CR7 MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$55
1 Color

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy CR7 MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$75
1 Color

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$75
1 Color


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Big Kids' (Boys') Soccer Top

$30
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' Soccer Pants

$40 $35.97
4 Colors

U.S. Dri-FIT Squad

Big Kids' Soccer Top

$55
1 Color


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Big Kids' Soccer Shorts

$20
1 Color

LeBron Soldier XII SFG

Little Kids Shoe

$85
2 Colors

PG 2

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$90
3 Colors

PG 2

Little Kids' Shoe

$75 $66.97
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Big Kids' (Boys') Basketball Tank

$30
2 Colors

KIDS' SHOES

KIDS' CLOTHING

KIDS' GEAR

FEATURED