EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout. *Some exclusions apply.

See Details
See Details

THERE'S STILL TIME!

Give the gift of Nike by ordering a digital gift card

HERE
HERE
30DayFreeReturns.png

60-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See Details
See Details

FREE SHIPPING FOR MEMBERS

Want it faster? Upgrade for two-day or next-day delivery.

Join Now
Join Now

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout. *Some exclusions apply.

See Details
See Details

Kids' Tights & Leggings

29 Items

Sort By

Nike Victory

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Capris

$40 $30.97
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Little Kids' Printed Leggings

$30
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Infant/Toddler Printed Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Little Kids' Graphic Leggings

$25
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Infant/Toddler Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$35
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Sport Essentials

Little Kids' Leggings

$30
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear My Nike

Big Kids' (Girls') Pants

$45
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Little Kids' Leggings

$30
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings

$40
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Little Kids' Leggings

$25
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') JDI Leggings

$35
3 Colors