Kids' Soccer

118 Items

2018 Nigeria Stadium Home

Big Kids' Soccer Jersey

$75 Sold Out
1 Color

2018 Brasil CBF Stadium Home

Big Kids' Soccer Jersey

$75
1 Color

2018 Brasil CBF Stadium Away

Big Kids' Soccer Jersey

$75
1 Color

Nike F.C.

Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

$30
1 Color

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG Just Do It

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175
3 Colors

Nike Jr. Hypervenom III Elite Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175
1 Color

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$65
2 Colors

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Elite Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$100
2 Colors

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Little/Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoe

$70
1 Color

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$55
1 Color

Nike Jr. MagistaX Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It IC

Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$65
2 Colors

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$55
1 Color

KIDS SOCCER

Suit up for the field with the Nike kids' soccer collection. From training to game day, you'll find everything you need to help you play your best. Cheer on your favorite teams with kids' jerseys. Browse cleats, tops, shorts and socks for both boys and girls to outfit the entire family.

 

Shop the entire soccer collection >>