$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Kids' Soccer Socks

5 Items

Sort By



(7)

Nike Shin Sock III

Kids' Soccer Socks

$12
2 Colors


(14)

NikeGrip Strike Cushioned Crew

Soccer Socks

$28 $19.97
1 Color


(3)

Nike Performance Crew

Big Kids' Socks (6 Pairs)

$18 $8.97
2 Colors


(14)

NikeGrip Strike Cushioned Crew

Soccer Socks

$28 $19.97
1 Color


(5)

Nike Dry Squad

Crew Soccer Socks

$14 $9.97
1 Color