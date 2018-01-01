$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

Kids' Soccer Shoes

36 Items

(2)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly V Dynamic Fit FG

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175 $99.97
1 Color


(12)

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II FG

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175 $99.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. Hypervenom III Elite Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175
1 Color

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG Just Do It

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175
3 Colors

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Elite Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$100
2 Colors

Nike. Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club Just Do It MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$50
1 Color
Customize

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$90
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy Just Do It FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$55
1 Color
Customize

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$75
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit FG

Little/Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$70
3 Colors

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$70
2 Colors

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Little/Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoe

$70
1 Color

KIDS' SOCCER CLEATS

During daily practice or big games, Nike kids' soccer cleats deliver precise control, traction and comfort—with options for any playing surface. Combine them with sweat-wicking Nike kids' soccer socks, tops and pants for a complete kit. Get the grownups in the game with Nike men's and women's soccer cleats—but don't be upset when the kids win.

 

