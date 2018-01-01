{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>skateboarding","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:skateboarding","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12470513","10257827","12258135","11401596","11256871","10202783","10031718","12258137","11256874"],"name":"Kids' Skate Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Can’t decide? A gift card always fits >>
KIDS' SKATE SHOES
Nike Skateboarding. Respect the past, create the future. Nike SB is a balance of premium style and unmatched innovation. Explore our best kids' skate shoes in Stefan Janoski styles. Find Nike kids’ skate shoes for both boys and girls, and explore the full collection of clothing, from skate pants and hoodies to skate socks.
Can’t decide? A gift card always fits >>