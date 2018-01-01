{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids","pageCount":45,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":529,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11398839","12341106","11047172","12444883","12512914","12477664","12477721","12679245","12448855","12473629","12513478","12448841"],"name":"Kids' Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' SHOES AND SNEAKERS
Engineered to provide reliable and comfortable support on the playground, classroom, field or court, Nike kids' shoes are a perfect fit for your young athlete. Find a number of kids' sneaker styles for basketball, running, soccer and more. Kids' shoes are built with the latest Nike technologies and innovations, and you can outfit your kid in shoes that continue to set the standards for all-day-play. Nike cleats help your child to stay balanced and focused in game, while sandals help them stay relaxed on a sunny day. Find Nike kids' shoes for both boys and girls.