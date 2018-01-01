$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

Kids' Running Shoes

41 Items

(6)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$100 $84.97
1 Color
(1)

Nike Free RN 2017

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$80 $44.97
1 Color

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Little/Big Kids' Running Shoe

$90
4 Colors

Nike Downshifter 8

Big Kids' Running Shoe (Wide)

$58
1 Color

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Little/Big Kids' Running Shoe

$90
1 Color

Nike Air VaporMax

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$155
6 Colors
(2)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$145
5 Colors

Nike Free RN 2018

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$80
7 Colors
Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$105
Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$105
Nike Revolution 4

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$45
6 Colors

Nike Free RN 2018

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$48
6 Colors

KIDS' RUNNING SHOES

Offering comfort, speed and durability, Nike kids' running shoes help kids reach their full potential on track, trail or street. Paired with sweat-wicking kids' running socks they provide total comfort even on longer runs. Complete their look with kids' running tops, pants and shorts to help keep them dry and cool. Don't forget to shop men's and women's running shoes to keep the whole family moving.

 

Customize kids’ running shoes with NIKEiD >>