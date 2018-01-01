$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

Kids' Kevin Durant (KD) Shoes

3 Items

(1)

Nike Zoom KDX

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$125 $105.97
1 Color
(1)

Nike KDX

Little Kids' Shoe

$85
2 Colors

Nike Zoom KDX LE

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$125
1 Color

KIDS' KEVIN DURANT (KD) SHOES

Help them take on the competition with the latest styles of kids’ Kevin Durant shoes. Engineered for one of the game’s most versatile and transcendent talents, kids’ KD shoes feature signature Nike footwear technologies and provide responsive cushioning, support and all-day comfort, allowing your young athlete to play and compete with confidence. Combine kids’ KD shoes with jerseys, shirts and gear from the kids’ Kevin Durant collection and find the items that speak to their game and style. Shop KD shoes for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of Nike basketball sneakers for the latest selection of court-ready footwear.

 

Customize a pair of KD shoes with NIKEiD.