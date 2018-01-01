{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>huarache","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":20,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12401231","12298220","12351121","12254861","12251214","12337708","12337701","12400205","12253769","12337712","12351947","12352049"],"name":"Kids' Huaraches. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Originally inspired by water-skiing booties, kids’ Huarache shoes can help you make a style statement off the courtwherever you go. Featuring lightweight, cushioned support, Nike Huarache's glove-like fit and bold design make it great for everyday wear. Shop a variety of styles and colors for men, women, boys and girls.
Customize your kids' Huarache shoes with NIKEiD >>
KIDS’ NIKE HUARACHE SHOES
Originally inspired by water-skiing booties, kids’ Huarache shoes can help you make a style statement off the courtwherever you go. Featuring lightweight, cushioned support, Nike Huarache's glove-like fit and bold design make it great for everyday wear. Shop a variety of styles and colors for men, women, boys and girls.
Customize your kids' Huarache shoes with NIKEiD >>