{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>boots","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|shoe type:boots","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"12399","facetValueName":"Boots","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"12399","facetValueName":"Boots","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":19,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12341111","12341022","10053353","12364760","12341112","12293664","12293586","12352050","12351951","12352200","12352199","12351670"],"name":"Kids' Boots. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"12399","facetValueName":"Boots","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"12399","facetValueName":"Boots","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}