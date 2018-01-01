{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>basketball","pageCount":10,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":118,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12018978","11815759","11200923","11520632","11519513","11767976","11200847","11833394","12114689","10989605","11064375","10266343"],"name":"Kids' Basketball Products. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' BASKETBALL
It all starts with the shoes. Nike kids' basketball shoes offer many of the same cutting-edge technologies you'll find in Nike men's and women's basketball styles. Next up, you'll need some sweat-wicking Dri-FIT apparel, from Nike kids' basketball tops to shorts. But to get the game going? You'll need a tough, responsive ball, available with the kids' basketball equipment.