{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>basketball","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":42,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12018978","11833394","11997211","11993051","11993049","12266454","12247404","12191617","12247401","12194648","12270130","12269872"],"name":"Kids' Basketball Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' BASKETBALL SHOES
Nike kids’ basketball shoes are designed to help protect your feet from impact and give you ultra-lightweight support. They feature Hyperfuse construction, Flywire, Lunarlon cushioning and other innovative technologies for comfort, cushioning, stability and durability. Shop basketball shoes for men and women, and be sure to check out the Nike Basketball Blueprint to find the perfect shoes for your playing style.
Customize your basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>