Kids' Basketball Shoes

42 Items

Sort By

(6)

LeBron Soldier XI

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$110
3 Colors
(9)

LeBron Soldier XI

Little Kids' Shoe

$80 $67.97
4 Colors
(6)

Kyrie 3

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$55 $32.97
1 Color
(1)

Nike Zoom KDX

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$125 $105.97
1 Color
(1)

Nike KDX

Little Kids' Shoe

$85
2 Colors

LeBron Soldier XII

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$110
3 Colors

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$120
2 Colors

Kyrie 4

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$100
4 Colors

Jordan "Why Not?" ZER0.1

Big Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shoe

$95
3 Colors

Kyrie 4

Little Kids' Shoe

$80
1 Color

LeBron Soldier XII SFG

Big Kids' Basketball Shoe

$120
3 Colors

LeBron Soldier XII SFG

Little Kids Shoe

$85
2 Colors

KIDS' BASKETBALL SHOES

Nike kids’ basketball shoes are designed to help protect your feet from impact and give you ultra-lightweight support. They feature Hyperfuse construction, Flywire, Lunarlon cushioning and other innovative technologies for comfort, cushioning, stability and durability. Shop basketball shoes for men and women, and be sure to check out the Nike Basketball Blueprint to find the perfect shoes for your playing style.

 

Customize your basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>