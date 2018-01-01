{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>baseball / softball","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|sport:baseball / softball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":46,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12337182","12337106","12336925","12336877","12237171","12336928","11969695","11983231","11873926","11064375","11920429","11591138"],"name":"Kids' Baseball. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Nike kids’ baseball gear features innovative technologies and designs to help young athletes stay comfortable while they’re running, throwing or catching on the field. Choose your favorite colors and styles, and browse the full selection of kids' baseball and softball shoes, apparel, gloves, equipment and more.
KIDS' BASEBALL PRODUCTS
Nike kids’ baseball gear features innovative technologies and designs to help young athletes stay comfortable while they’re running, throwing or catching on the field. Choose your favorite colors and styles, and browse the full selection of kids' baseball and softball shoes, apparel, gloves, equipment and more.