{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>air max","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":71,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12500341","12498735","12498732","12498734","12565531","12498733","12356871","12377339","12352063","12351862","12352026","12351489"],"name":"Kids' Air Max Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' AIR MAX SHOES
Educate the next wave on the Air Max legacy with a fresh pair of kids’ Air Max shoes. Building on decades of progress and innovation, Air max shoes continue to occupy a space that influences both the sports world and fashion world. Choose from a variety of new and classic Air Max sneakers and find the versions that align with your young athlete’s activities, personality and style. From the original Air Max 1 to the new VaporMax, there’s a model for every preference and any mood. Pair kids’ Air Max shoes with kids’ pants for a versatile and timeless look, and be sure to explore the full collection of kids' Air Max 90 and Air Max 95 sneakers for a curated selection of iconic styles.