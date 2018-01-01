$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more
Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
See details

Kids' Air Force 1 Shoes

24 Items

Sort By

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Big Kids' Shoe

$85
1 Color


(7)

Nike Air Force 1

Big Kids' Shoe

$75
2 Colors

Nike Air Force 1 LV8 UV

Big Kids' Shoe

$85
2 Colors

Nike Air Force 1 LV8 UV

Little Kids' Shoe

$65
2 Colors

Nike Air Force 1 LV8 UV

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$52
2 Colors

Nike Air Force 1

Little Kids' Shoe

$58
2 Colors

Nike Air Force 1 '06

Big Kids' Shoe

$75
1 Color


(4)

Nike Air Force 1 06

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$45
2 Colors

Nike Force 1

Infant Bootie

$38
1 Color


(5)

Nike Air Force 1 High

Big Kids' Shoe

$90
1 Color
Customize

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Big Kids' Shoe

$120
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
Customize

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Big Kids' Shoe

$120
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD

KIDS' AIR FORCE 1 SHOES

Crafted with the same iconic silhouette but scaled down in size to fit their feet, kids' Air Force 1 shoes will help them stay stylish and comfortable while on the go. From high tops to low tops, Nike has the latest selection of kids' Air Force 1 shoes to fit any occasion. AF1 rapidly gained traction and popularity across the globe as soon as it was first introduced in 1982. Engineered with Nike Air technology, kids' Air Force 1 shoes provide the comfort needed for all day play. Choose from a variety of colors and models to fit your child's unique personality. Shop Air Force 1 shoes for boys and girls and check out the entire Nike Air collection for an even wider selection of footwear.

 

Customize your Air Force 1 shoes with NIKEiD.