{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>cristiano ronaldo","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"athlete:cristiano ronaldo","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11996563","12209717","12209673","12209666","12209736","12209604","12137287","12038282","12038280","12038417","12056749","12137280"],"name":"Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Collection. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Represent the Pride of Portugal with gear from the Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer Collection. Featuring soccer cleats, shin guards and more to help you dominate on the field, you can train with the same passion that Cristiano Ronaldo shares for the game. Sporting the now-feared #7, sparking the nickname CR7, Ronaldo's stamina keeps him ready to strike down to the final seconds of play. For off-the-field looks, browse t-shirts inspired by the soccer legend. Find Cristiano Ronaldo soccer gear for men, women and kids, or shop all Nike soccer clothing and gear for a complete game day look.