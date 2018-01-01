Academy Soccer Clothing

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>academy","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:academy","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":18,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12099852","11113010","11374381","12102373","12099545","11112573","12099925","12099924","12099916","12102375","11113026","12160033"],"name":"Soccer Training Academy Collection. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SOCCER ACADEMY COLLECTION
The Nike Soccer Academy Collection is engineered with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool on the pitch. Designed to keep you dry and comfortable, the Academy collection gives you the natural feel you need to train for the long, intense season that is right around the corner. Shop men's, girls' and boys' or the Strike and Squad collection to find what you need.