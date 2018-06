GET TO KNOW YOUR PACES You should learn to run different distances at different paces. Generally speaking, you’ll get faster as the intervals get shorter and slower as the intervals get longer. The training plan will usually say, “run at Mile, 5K or 10K pace.” If you’re not familiar with what those paces are, then ask yourself, “What speed do I think I could sustain for each particular distance?” For example, 10K pace should feel like a pace that you could hold for 25 laps on the track (or 6 miles off), whereas Mile pace should feel like one that you could hold for just 4 laps. Use the Nike+ Running App to track your speed and analyze your progress from week to week.