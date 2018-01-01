NRC: BEAT THE HEAT

BEAT THE HEAT! Stay-cool gear to keep you light, dry and comfortable during your next run in the sun.

Don’t use the weather as an excuse to stay inside and miss your miles. When you’re dressed smartly, there’s no such thing as being “too hot to go run.” Well, within limits, of course. Do your best to beat the heat by opting for shirts and shorts made with lightweight, breathable fabrics that wick moisture away quickly, like Nike Dri-FIT, rather than cotton. Here are a few of our experts’ favorite options.

TANKS

NIKE DRI-FIT COOL STRAPPY WOMEN’S RUNNING TANK TOP This bright, playful racerback tank has a flattering fit that moves naturally with your body as you stride. Its sweet burnout striped design and double layer straps will keep you feeling cool and comfortable throughout your run.

NIKE DRI-FIT CONTOUR MEN’S RUNNING SINGLET Sun’s out, guns out. When it’s too hot for a tee, this tank is one step better than going shirtless. It’s super lightweight, wicks sweat away quickly and offers strategically placed mesh for extra breathability where you need it most.

TEES

NIKE DRI-FIT CONTOUR WOMEN’S RUNNING SHIRT With breathable mesh down its back that gets progressively lighter in areas where you tend to heat up the most, this tee makes you believe (even if for a second) that you’re not wearing anything at all. Its soft fabric and flattering, form-fitted design lets you move more naturally, too.

NIKE DRI-FIT COOL STRIPE TAILWIND CREW MEN’S RUNNING SHIRT This shirt is light, breathable and incredibly comfortable. Plus, it provides all of the technical benefits of a running tee—sweat-wicking, zip pocket, reflective details, etc.—without actually feeling (or looking) like one.

SHORTS

NIKE 3" MODERN EMBOSSED TEMPO WOMEN'S RUNNING SHORTS These shorts check all of the boxes. They’re lightweight. They have a comfortable, slim-cut fit. They have a breathable, built-in brief. And they feature a sweat-resistant back zip pocket that’s roomy enough to hold your phone, making it easier to log miles with your Nike+ Running App.

NIKE 7" PHENOM 2-IN-1 MEN'S RUNNING SHORTS If you’re looking for running shorts that aren’t quite so leggy, check these out. With a built-in pair of breathable, Nike Pro boxer briefs, the slightly longer style offers solid support and extra ventilation to help you stay cool while you run.

