A HERITAGE BUILT ON INNOVATION
STARTING AT THE CORE
Nike Golf flexes its innovation muscle for the first time, as Oven engineer Rock Ishii shakes up the industry. The Tour Accuracy ball and its groundbreaking solid rubber core would leave wound core balls irrelevant within a year.
MEETING OF THE MINDS
In 2000, Nike Golf President Bob Wood meets secretly with veteran club designer Tom Stites and his team. With a history of making clubs for some of the game's greatest players, Tom comes to the meeting with a case of raw, unfinished prototypes that would eventually become Nike's first club line. Stites and his small crew of club makers join The Oven, constantly innovating and engineering clubs to give Nike’s world class golfers the edge.
A BETTER BLADE
The first clubs out of The Oven are the Nike Forged Blades. David Duval quickly puts them to work, winning the Open Championship shortly after. With the world watching, Nike clubs make their mark on the big stage for the first time.
"I WENT OVER THERE ARMED WITH A SET OF IRONS THAT WAS TO THAT POINT, THE BEST SET OF CLUBS I'VE EVER HAD IN MY BAG." - DAVID DUVAL
INNOVATION FINDS A HOME
In 2002, Stites and his crew find a proper home for The Oven to cook up their latest ideas. Housing all of Nike Golf’s research, development and custom fitting operations, The Oven quickly becomes a destination for Nike's elite golf athlete.
THE RIGHT COMBO
Following years of collecting insights from Nike's top athletes, The Oven introduces the Nike Pro Combo Irons. Shifting the mentality that all irons should be the same, golfers could now attack the course with the forgiveness of a split cavity and the precision of a blade all in one bag.
RESHAPING THE GAME
After changing the face of Nike irons, the engineers at The Oven turned their attention to the driver. Rethinking the shape would lead to the heavy hitting SQ (Sasquatch) among other square models. These revolutionary square designs were immediately put to work on the Tour, culminating in a win at the US Open a few years later.
A NEW GENERATION MAKES THE CUT
Tiger worked with The Oven crew to dream up a new and improved set of irons. After extensive testing and feedback, the VR TW Forged Blades were born. Several other Nike athletes make the most of Tiger’s insights, as the VR Forged Blades find their way into the bags of several Tour athletes.
A METHOD FOR VICTORY
Club engineer David Franklin and The Oven team aim to redefine the short game, designing Polymetal grooves for the face of Nike putters to improve forward roll. The new putter immediately hits the greens of the biggest tournaments as Charl Schwartzel methodically birdies the last four holes of the 2010 Masters.
FAST TO THE CORE
In 2011 ball engineer Rock Ishii changes the game once again with the introduction of the RZN core, a faster core material designed to increase ball speed off the face. After making waves in the industry when released, later additions to the RZN family would be adopted by pros Michelle Wie and Rory McIlroy as they went on to win the US Open and British Open in 2014.
PERFORMANCE UNCOVERED
Nike Golf announces the world’s first* high-speed cavity back driver, the VR_S Covert. The Oven shows no signs of slowing down in 2013, releasing the VR_S Covert 2.0 Series. Pairing this new driver with his RZN Black ball, Rory McIlroy takes it to another level, winning the 2014 Open Championship.
"IT'S THE BEST DRIVER & BALL COMBO I'VE EVER HAD." - RORY McILROY
TRIAL BY IRON
For years craftsman Mike Taylor and his team have been working with the world's best athletes to take the blade iron to a new level, leading them to create MM Proto Technology. The latest innovation to come out of The Oven makes its competition debut in the MM Proto 2 Iron, played by Rory McIlroy as he walks away with the 2014 Open Championship.