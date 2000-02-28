NIKE CONNECTED JERSEY
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY
WHAT IS THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY?
NikeConnect is an enabling technology that uses NFC to power seamless, personal connections between athletes* and their Nike products by unlocking best-in-class services and innovative experiences.
WHAT IS NFC?
“NFC” stands for ‘Near Field Communication; NFC technology enables the wireless transfer of small amounts of data from a passive (battery-less) tag to a powered reader.
WHY DID NIKE CHOOSE NFC OVER OTHER TECHNOLOGIES, LIKE RFID?
We looked at multiple technologies and NFC was selected based on the costs, durability, and use cases we considered.
HOW IS NFC USED IN NIKECONNECT?
For Nike’s Connected Jerseys, the user’s smartphone running the NikeConnect or Nike App powers the NFC tag in the jersey’s jock tag (woven label) so the tag can securely send its identifying information to that App and launch the relevant experience.
WHAT INFORMATION DOES THE NFC TAG CONTAIN?
• The NFC tag contains it’s unique NFC ID and a URL that tells the App which Connected Jersey experience to launch.
• At the Nike factory, the unique NFC ID is paired to the Product Code, which contains the Jersey Version, Team, Player (if applicable) and Size.
• The NFC tag does NOT contain any consumer information.
DOES THE NFC TAG HAVE A BATTERY? IF NOT, HOW DOES IT WORK?
No. NFC tags are ‘passive,’ meaning they function without a battery. The NFC tag has an antenna that captures energy from the NFC reader (the user’s smartphone) to power up the tag and allow it to send the data on the tag back to the reader.
IS THE NFC TAG DURABLE? CAN I WASH IT?
We have performed wash and wear tests and have identified ways to integrate adding NFC tags into our existing manufacturing and reliability processes.
IS IT OK TO WEAR THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY / ARENA SECURITY?
Yes. We do not expect any issues with airport security or arena security.
WHY DO I NEED TO LOGIN WITH MY NIKEPLUS PROFILE?
Your NikePlus profile is used to provide curated content, personalized offers and tailored experiences within the Nike App (and all Nike apps). Additionally, secure access to the NikeConnect platform, via your NikePlus profile, is required in order to understand the association of the NFC ID to the Nike product information.
WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE A NIKEPLUS PROFILE OR CAN’T REMEMBER MY LOGIN/PASSWORD?
If you don’t have a NikePlus profile, create an account through the Nike App by tapping ‘JOIN NOW’
on the login screen. If you can’t remember your NikePlus password, enter your email address
and tap the ‘Forgot Password?’ link on the login screen. A password recovery email will be sent
to the address associated with that account.
CAN I SIGN IN USING FACEBOOK?
Yes. Simply tap on the ‘LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK’ button on the login screen to simplify your login process. If this is the first time you have logged in with Facebook or do not have a NikePlus profile, you will need to enter your information; on subsequent visits, you can just tap the ‘LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK’ button.
WHY DO I NEED TO ENTER IN MY LOCATION?
Throughout the course of the season, certain Nike offers will be made available to users who are located in a certain area. Enter your nearest city or ZIP/Postal Code to ensure your eligibility for upcoming targeted offers.
HOW IS NIKE SAFE-GUARDING MY DATA?
Nike takes the protection of consumer data very seriously. Our goal is to be clear to consumers about the information we collect when they use our products and services, and how we use their information. Please
refer to our Privacy Policy for more information about how we use the data we collect.
IF I HAVE THE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY AND THIS NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY HOW DO THESE EXPERIENCES INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER?
While the NBA and Chelsea experiences are both powered by NikeConnect technology, these are distinct experiences that deliver unique NikePlus membership benefits. The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience requires the NikeConnect App, while the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience requires the Nike App.
DOES THIS MEAN NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY IS GOING TO BE ENABLED IN OTHER SPORTS BESIDES FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL?
We believe that NikeConnect technology enables a powerful platform for providing the best of Nike to consumers in personalized way, through their Nike products. Building on the success of the Nike NBA Connected Jersey and the AF1 NikeConnect QS NYC, we’re incredibly excited to be introducing the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey to football fans.
We don’t comment on future products, but this is just the beginning…
CHELSEA FC
WHAT IS THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY?
Your NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey grants access to a new era of Chelsea FC. Collaborate with Nike designers on an official, special edition Supporters Jersey. Plus, unlock match tickets, playlists, special products and other exclusive offers throughout the season.
WHEN DOES THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY GO ON SALE?
The NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey is available for purchase from 5th September, 2018.
WHERE CAN I BUY IT?
Get the all-new NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey online at nike.com, through the Nike App, at select Nike stores and retail partners, and the Chelsea FC Stadium Store at Stamford Bridge.
HOW MUCH EXTRA DOES IT COST?
You do not need to pay extra for the NikeConnect technology in the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey.
• The Stadium Version retails for £65/$90/€85
• The Vapor Version retails for £90/$165/€140
IS THE NIKECONNECT DIGITAL EXPEREINCE THE SAME IN STADIUM AND VAPOR VERSIONS?
The digital experience is the same for Stadium and Vapor versions of the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey.
ARE ALL CHELSEA JERSEY’S CONNECTED?
Right now, only the Chelsea Third kit is connected in Male and Female Adult sizes (not Youth sizes).
ACCESSING THE EXPERIENCE
1. Get the Nike Chelsea FC Connected Jersey - Available in select markets on nike.com, in Nike stores and the Chelsea FC Stadium Store at Stamford Bridge.
2. Download and Install the Nike App (version 2.28.00 or newer) – Download for free in the iOS App Store and the Google Play store in the United Kingdom, United States, France, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and Italy.
3. Login or create a profile – Login or create a NikePlus account.
4. Turn on NFC Scanning - Go to your Nike App profile and tap the NikeConnect button.
5. Tap the Jersey - tap your compatible smartphone on the NikeConnect tag at the bottom of your jersey.
6. Access the experience - After a successful scan, the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience will launch automatically
See www.nike.com/connectedjersey for availability and compatibility information.
AVAILABILITY & COMPATABILITY
WHAT ELSE DO I NEED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY EXPERIENCE?
Accessing the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience requires the Nike App (version 2.28.00 or newer), which is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
NikeConnect scanning functionality requires an iPhone 7 or newer (running iOS 11 or newer), or a compatible Android device (running version 4.2 or newer) that’s NFC enabled.
IN WHAT COUNTRIES AND LANGUAGES IS THE NIKECONNECT
CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE?
The NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience is only available in countries where the Nike App is available. Jerseys sold outside of these countries are not enabled with the NikeConnect technology.
• United Kingdom (English GB)
• United States (English US)
• France (French)
• Spain (Spanish)
• Netherlands (Dutch)
• Germany (German)
• Italy (Italian)
I BOUGHT MY NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY IN A
DIFFERENT COUNTRY - CAN I ACCESS THE EXPERIENCE?
The NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience requires the Nike App. The Nike app is available in the United Kingdom, United States, France, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and Italy. If the Nike App is available in your country and you purchased your NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey in any of the following locations the experience will work.
• Africa
• Austria
• Switzerland
• Poland
• Russia
• Portugal
• Central Europe
• Northern Europe
• Eastern Europe
MY NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY DOESN’T HAVE A
NIKECONNECT LOGO - CAN I ACCESS THE EXPERIENCE?
Unfortunately, the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey is either not available in your locale at this time, or you have purchased a Young Athletes Chelsea FC jersey. Currently, only the Nike Stadium and Vapor jerseys in Adult sizes (both Men’s and Women’s) have the NikeConnect technology.
GETTING STARTED
WHAT IF I TAP IN TO THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY BUT DON’T BUY IT?
You can tap in to the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey prior to purchase to try it out. But your session will expire. In order to access the full Nike Chelsea Connected Third Jersey experience repeatedly, you’ll need to tap the Jersey again to claim unlocks, enter draws and help create the special-edition Chelsea FC fan jersey.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY FRIENDS TAP IN TO MY NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY?
Your friends can tap in to your NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey with their own phones to try it out. But their sessions will expire. In order to access the full NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience repeatedly, they would need to tap the Jersey again to claim unlocks, enter draws and help create the special-edition Chelsea FC fan jersey.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL THE TAP-INS THAT OTHER PEOPLE PERFORMED ON THE JERSEY I JUST BOUGHT OFF THE RACK?
Previous tap-ins for a particular jersey are never exposed to any other user, so as soon as you buy a Connected Jersey NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey, it’s all yours. Just download the Nike App, tap in and enjoy.
NOW THAT I’VE TAPPED IN THE FIRST TIME, HOW DO I GET BACK TO THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY EXPERIENCE?
Once you have successfully tapped in to the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience, you can always access this experience by using the NikeConnect button in the Profile tab of the Nike App to launch the NFC scanning functionality again.
Alternatively, you can access the experience by tapping on any Chelsea-related Inbox notification (in the Inbox tab of the Nike App) or Push Notification (from your smartphone’s lock screen or notification center).
You will not need to scan your Jersey to access the experience this way, but a Jersey scan may be required to take an action - like claiming an Unlock, entering a Draw or participating in the Chelsea FC Shirtholder Edition fan jersey creation process.
CAN I SEND THE EXPERIENCE URL TO A FRIEND?
No, to gain access to the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience you need to tap your jersey using the Nike App.
EXPERIENCE OVERVIEW
WHAT CAN I DO IN THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY EXPERIENCE?
The core of the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience is the ability for the Shirtholders to participate in the development of a special Chelsea FC ‘Shirtholder’s Edition’ fan jersey. This co-creation experience includes collaborating with Nike designers over the course of a multi-stage, authentic design process, resulting in a one-of-a-kind shirt that will be worn by the club and available exclusively to Shirtholders. Additionally, through the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey Shirtholders will have exclusive access to:
• Chances to enter to win epic experiences with the Club (UK & Europe)
• Collection of unreleased Chelsea FC Nike products
• Playlists from Chelsea FC players
• Chances to enter to win tickets to Chelsea FC home games (UK only)
WHEN CAN I BUY THE NIKE CHELSEA FC SHIRTHOLDER’S EDITION FAN JERSEY?
The Nike Chelsea FC Shirtholder’s Edition fan jersey will be available in the Spring of 2019, after the co-creation phase is complete and the shirt has been produced in the factory. NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey Shirtholders will have early access to the Shirtholder’s Edition fan jersey.
HOW DO I KNOW WHEN THERE IS SOMETHING NEW IN THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY EXPERIENCE?
The main feed of the experience will be updated regularly as new content or offers become available or when it is time to participate in the next stage of the Shirtholder’s Edition co-creation process.
You will receive both a Push Notification (if enabled) from the Nike App and an Inbox message in the Nike App (the Nike App and the Inbox navigation icon will be badged) when there is an update. Ensure you have Push Notifications enabled for the Nike App to avoid missing out.
WHAT KIND OF THINGS CAN I WIN IN THE DRAWS?
As an owner of the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey, you will have a chance to enter to win exclusive Chelsea products and experiences, like:
• Signed Jerseys
• Special Experiences such as Flying with the Club
to an away match (UK & Europe only)
• Local UK Experiences such as Cobham training session, NFL/NBA Games,
Stamford Bridge Tours, watch a match from the Nike Box Suite, and more (UK only)
• Local Home-match Tickets (UK only)
HOW DO I ENTER A DRAW?
In the Chelsea Feed, tap on the cards that say “Enter Now”.
There, you’ll see all the details for that specific Draw.
Tap “Enter Draw,” then we’ll capture your phone number so you can be contacted if you win.
HOW WILL I GET THE PRODUCTS/TICKETS I’VE WON?
If you win a Draw, depending on the prize, representatives from Nike or Chelsea will contact you using the telephone number you provided upon entry and/or the email address associated with your NikePlus account to arrange the logistics of providing you with the prize.
CAN I WIN MORE THAN ONE DRAW?
Please see the Official Rules for the specific Draw.
I’VE ENTERED A DRAW - HOW DO I KNOW IF I WON?
After the entry period is closed (i.e. the countdown timer went to zero), the winner(s) will be selected according to the Official Rules.
Winner(s) will be notified via e-mail and/or telephone.
HOW DO I KNOW MY ODDS OF WINNING A DRAW?
The odds of winning a draw vary by the number of tickets or products available, the number of eligible entrants and the contest rules.
See the Official Rules for the Draw to learn more about that particular Draw.
HOW DO I UPDATE MY NEARBY CITY?
You can update your Zip/Postal Code information by going into nike.com, logging in with your NikePlus account and going to My Account > Account Settings > Location.
TROUBLESHOOTING
IF I NEED HELP, HOW CAN I CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE?
In the Nike App, go to Settings > Get Support to get quick access to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) or to contact a Nike representative by phone by tapping the “Call Us” button.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE NIKE PRIVACY POLICY AND TERMS OF USE?
In the Nike App, go to Settings > Privacy Policy or Settings > Terms of Use to read these legal documents.
HOW IS THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY DIFFERENT FROM THE NBA ONE LAUNCHED LAST YEAR?
Your Nike NBA Connected Jersey, accessed via the NikeConnect App, gives you next-level access to exclusive NBA highlights, athlete playlists, Nike products and unique experiences from your favorite team and player. Your NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey grants access to a new era of Chelsea FC. Collaborate with Nike designers on an official, special edition Supporters Jersey. Plus, unlock match Tickets, playlists, special products and other exclusive offers throughout the season.
WHY IS THE NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY NOT AVAILABLE IN MORE PLACES?
We are launching the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey in key markets where there is a concentration of Chelsea fans and the Nike App is available.
HOW CAN I CHECK THE VERSION OF MY NIKE APP?
• Log into your Nike App
• Navigate to your Profile > Settings > About this Version
• Nike App version must be 2.28.00 or higher to include the NikeConnect functionality
IF MY PHONE IS HAVING PROBLEMS READING THE NIKECONNECT TAG, WHAT SHOULD I DO?
If your phone is having difficulty reading the NikeConnect NFC tag:
1. Verify that you have a compatible smartphone (see compatibility info)
2. Ensure you have the Nike App (version 2.28.00 or newer) open and foregrounded
3. Make sure that you have experimented with the placement of your phone over
the NikeConnect logo on the jersey’s jock tag (see NFC antenna placement info)
4. Check for any materials or electronic objects that could be interfering with the wireless transfer of data
Once you’ve tried all of these steps, in the Nike App go to Settings > Get Support and tap the large “Call Us” button to speak to a Nike representative.
NBA
WHAT IS THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
Your Nike NBA Connected Jersey gives you next-level access to athletes, exclusive offers, and the game you love. To get started, download and open the NikeConnect app. Then, just tap your smartphone on the tag at the bottom of your jersey to unlock:
· NBA highlights
· Exclusive gear
· Epic experiences
· NBA 2K19 VC, Apple Music playlists and more
HOW MUCH EXTRA DOES IT COST?
· You do not need to pay anything extra for the NikeConnect technology.
· The Swingman Version retails for $110
· The Authentic Version retails for $200-$225 depending on the version
· The content is the same for Swingman and Authentic versions.
WILL YOUNG ATHLETE NBA JERSEYS HAVE THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY?
No. Currently, only the Nike Swingman and Authentic jerseys have the NikeConnect technology.
DOES THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY EXPERIENCE WORK WORLDWIDE?
Yes. This is experience is offered in every jersey sold globally.
WHAT HAPPENS IN THE EXPERIENCE DURING PRE- AND OFF- SEASON?
While the primary experience revolves around Game Days during the regular season, in the Pre- and Off-Season we will offer highlights from the previous season, exclusive Nike athlete content and great offers.
GETTING STARTED
WHAT IF I TAP IN TO THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY BUT DON’T BUY IT?
You can tap in to the Nike NBA Connected Jersey prior to purchase to try it out. But your session will expire. In order to access the full Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience repeatedly, you’ll need to tap the Jersey again. Without buying it but you will only have full access to the experience until the next Game Day for that team.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY FRIENDS TAP IN TO MY NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
Your friends can tap in to your Nike NBA Connected Jersey with their own phones to try it out. But their sessions will expire.
In order to access the full Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience repeatedly, they’ll need to log-in or register with their NikePlus profiles.They’ll then have full access to the experience until the next Game Day for that team.
WHAT DO I SEE IF I TAP IN TO DIFFERENT NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEYS IN A STORE?
The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience is unique to each player and team. If you tap in to different jerseys and are logged in with your NikePlus profile, you’ll see the content associated with that player/team for that day.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL THE TAP-INS THAT OTHER PEOPLE PERFORMED ON THE JERSEY I JUST BOUGHT OFF THE RACK?
Previous tap-ins for a particular jersey are never exposed to any other user, so as soon as you buy the Nike NBA Connected Jersey, it’s all yours. Just log-in and begin tapping-in on game days.
WHAT TYPES OF MARKETING WILL THE NBA DO IF I TICK THE BOX?
Please refer to the NBA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
US ONLY - WHY DOES NIKE NEED TO SEND MY DATA TO THE NBA?
Nike will share your registration data and connected jersey data with the NBA in order to provide the most personalized experience.
HOW DO I “TAP IN TO” MY NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
TROUBLESHOOTING
WHAT SHOULD I DO IF THE CONNECTED JERSEY EXPERIENCE DOES NOT MATCH THE JERSEY I AM WEARING?
Tap your jersey again. If the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience that comes up does not match your player or your team for that jersey, go to Settings > Help and tap the large “Contact Us” button to speak to a Nike representative.
The representative will ask you questions about your jersey, so please have it on hand when you call. You will also be asked to read the Jersey ID and Style Code numbers found in the Settings > Profile Settings screen.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY PLAYER GETS INJURED FOR THE SEASON?
If your player gets injured, even though he is not playing, you will still have full access to the content of his team.
WHAT ELSE DO I NEED IN ORDER TO ACCESS THE NIKECONNECT JERSEY EXPERIENCE?
Accessing the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience requires the NikeConnect App, which is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
NikeConnect scanning functionality requires an iPhone 7 or newer (running iOS 11 or newer) or a compatible Android device (running version 4.2 or newer) that’s NFC enabled.