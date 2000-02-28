WHY DO I NEED TO LOGIN WITH MY NIKEPLUS PROFILE?

Your NikePlus profile is used to provide curated content, personalized offers and tailored experiences within the Nike App (and all Nike apps). Additionally, secure access to the NikeConnect platform, via your NikePlus profile, is required in order to understand the association of the NFC ID to the Nike product information.

WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE A NIKEPLUS PROFILE OR CAN’T REMEMBER MY LOGIN/PASSWORD?

If you don’t have a NikePlus profile, create an account through the Nike App by tapping ‘JOIN NOW’

on the login screen. If you can’t remember your NikePlus password, enter your email address

and tap the ‘Forgot Password?’ link on the login screen. A password recovery email will be sent

to the address associated with that account.

CAN I SIGN IN USING FACEBOOK?

Yes. Simply tap on the ‘LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK’ button on the login screen to simplify your login process. If this is the first time you have logged in with Facebook or do not have a NikePlus profile, you will need to enter your information; on subsequent visits, you can just tap the ‘LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK’ button.

WHY DO I NEED TO ENTER IN MY LOCATION?

Throughout the course of the season, certain Nike offers will be made available to users who are located in a certain area. Enter your nearest city or ZIP/Postal Code to ensure your eligibility for upcoming targeted offers.

HOW IS NIKE SAFE-GUARDING MY DATA?

Nike takes the protection of consumer data very seriously. Our goal is to be clear to consumers about the information we collect when they use our products and services, and how we use their information. Please

refer to our Privacy Policy for more information about how we use the data we collect.

WHY DO I NEED TO LOGIN WITH MY NIKEPLUS PROFILE?

Your NikePlus profile is used to provide curated content, personalized offers and tailored experiences within the Nike App (and all Nike apps). Additionally, secure access to the NikeConnect platform, via your NikePlus profile, is required in order to understand the association of the NFC ID to the Nike product information.

IF I HAVE THE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY AND THIS NIKECONNECT CHELSEA FC THIRD JERSEY HOW DO THESE EXPERIENCES INTERACT WITH EACH OTHER?

While the NBA and Chelsea experiences are both powered by NikeConnect technology, these are distinct experiences that deliver unique NikePlus membership benefits. The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience requires the NikeConnect App, while the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey experience requires the Nike App.

DOES THIS MEAN NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY IS GOING TO BE ENABLED IN OTHER SPORTS BESIDES FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL?

We believe that NikeConnect technology enables a powerful platform for providing the best of Nike to consumers in personalized way, through their Nike products. Building on the success of the Nike NBA Connected Jersey and the AF1 NikeConnect QS NYC, we’re incredibly excited to be introducing the NikeConnect Chelsea FC Third Jersey to football fans.

We don’t comment on future products, but this is just the beginning…