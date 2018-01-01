量身訂製 Roshe 鞋款

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>roshe","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|gated:custom:customise with nikeid|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11851542","11851584","11851596","11851602","11851530","11851524","11851578","11851572","11851566","11851590","11851560","11851554"],"name":"客製化 Roshe 鞋款. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Nike Roshe Two iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 SHOP ALL