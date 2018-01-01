量身訂製 籃球 鞋款

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>basketball>customise with nikeid","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:basketball|gated:custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":15,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12523940","12407124","12288298","12288314","12288381","12288402","12288468","12288242","12288282","12519513","12576530","12555078"],"name":"客製化籃球鞋. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

量身訂製 LeBron Soldier XII iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 男款籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kobe A.D. iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 6,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 LeBron Soldier XII iD 男款籃球鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 量身訂製 Kyrie 4 iD 籃球鞋 NT$ 5,250 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 SHOP ALL