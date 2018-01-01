跑步 服飾

80 品項

Nike Run Division

男款跑步外套

NT$ 3,780
2 色

Nike Flex Stride Flash

男款 7" 內裡跑步短褲

NT$ 1,580
1 色

Nike Racer

女款跑步緊身褲

NT$ 1,780
1 色

Nike Run Division

女款跑步外套

NT$ 3,080
1 色

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

女款短袖跑步上衣

NT$ 1,980
2 色

Nike

女款跑步背心

NT$ 980
1 色

Nike Dri-FIT

男款跑步 T 恤

NT$ 980
1 色

Nike Medalist

女款跑步背心

NT$ 1,980
2 色

Nike Tailwind

女款無袖跑步上衣

NT$ 1,280
2 色

Nike Run Division Element

男款無袖跑步連帽上衣

NT$ 1,980
2 色

Nike Run Division Rise 365

男款短袖跑步上衣

NT$ 1,780
2 色

Nike Pacer

女款高支撐力運動內衣

NT$ 1,980
2 色

跑步服飾

Nike 跑步服飾包含上衣及褲/裙，打造各種天候皆舒適的跑步風格。查看最新上衣短褲緊身褲外套，以及襪子等服飾。跑步服飾採用 Nike Dri-FIT 技術，可將汗水快速導引至布料表面，使其加速蒸散，讓您在跑步全程保持乾爽，心無旁鶩地暢動。部分款式包含保溫及防水功能，在寒冷下雨的日子裡，也能保有溫暖乾爽的舒適感受。無論您的目標及距離為何，Nike 跑步服飾及 Nike+ Run Club 訓練計畫均能助您跑出最佳自我。選購全系列 Nike 跑步服飾，男款女款以及兒童款應有盡有。

 

