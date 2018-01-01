{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":49,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12102151","12102149","12038415","12038407","12055009","11937344","12039812","12104248","12122616","12122518","12103808","12103761"],"name":"男童 服飾. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
男童服飾
入手 Nike 男童服裝，整裝待發迎接下一季的風采，或找到日常穿搭的好物。從眾多款式中進行選購，包括男童上衣、短褲、長褲等。許多機能款採用 Dri-FIT 技術，透過排汗功能，保持舒適乾爽。選購我們精選的兒童鞋款，尋找完美的搭配鞋款，或瀏覽所有 Nike 兒童服飾。