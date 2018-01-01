{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>baseball / softball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:baseball / softball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11818802"],"name":"男款 棒球/壘球 服飾. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
男款棒球服飾
Nike 棒球服飾採用最新創新技術，專為展現最佳表現所設計。Nike Pro 系列以必備加壓層製作，兼顧訓練及比賽所需。Dri-FIT 材質可迅速將汗水帶離肌膚表層，常保乾爽舒適，加壓貼合款式提供穩固貼合支撐力。查看最新 Nike 棒球釘鞋和裝備，尋找球季中需要的一切。